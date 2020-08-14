JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CEC1. Morgan Stanley set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC set a €2.00 ($2.35) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.29 ($5.05).

Shares of CEC1 stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €3.74 ($4.40). The company had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company’s fifty day moving average is €3.68 and its 200 day moving average is €3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a fifty-two week high of €5.30 ($6.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

