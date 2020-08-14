JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) to Underweight

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TGI. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of TGI stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,262. The stock has a market cap of $455.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.62. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $495.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.84 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 216.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

