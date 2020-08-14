KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPRUY. Bank of America lowered KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,442. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.82. KERING S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

