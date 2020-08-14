KeyCorp Boosts Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Price Target to $29.00

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VSLR. ValuEngine lowered Vivint Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vivint Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities downgraded Vivint Solar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Vivint Solar from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE VSLR traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,604. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. Vivint Solar has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 186.43% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vivint Solar will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $30,459.15. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $32,104.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,125 shares of company stock worth $234,379. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,453,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,679 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 26.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,035,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 852,766 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 29.5% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 3,400,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 774,982 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 1,003.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 493,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 17.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,049,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 463,777 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

