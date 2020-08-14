Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,146,000 after purchasing an additional 774,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.78.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.35. The stock had a trading volume of 128,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,718. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $282.97. The company has a market capitalization of $301.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

