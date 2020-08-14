Krilogy Financial LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 61,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $15.13 on Friday, reaching $1,501.52. 82,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,025.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,489.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1,377.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

