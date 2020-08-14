Krilogy Financial LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 862.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 38,218 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

SCHX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,024. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

