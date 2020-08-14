Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 1,299 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,360,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,048 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,079,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Netflix by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,266,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,569 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,837 shares of company stock worth $116,008,434 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $482.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BofA Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.56.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

