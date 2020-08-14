Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 829 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 119,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 519,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 210,949 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 372,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,417,100. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.