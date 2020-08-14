Legend Biotech (NYSE:BNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Legend Biotech (NYSE:BNR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Legend Biotech updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE BNR opened at $21.00 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BNR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.30 price target for the company.

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.