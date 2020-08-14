Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LINC. Colliers Securities began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of LINC stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. 425,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,637. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $146.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 43,835 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

