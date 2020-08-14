Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on LINC. Colliers Securities began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.
Shares of LINC stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. 425,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,637. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $146.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 43,835 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.
Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.