Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.40-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $435.8 million.Lumentum also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.40-1.55 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.56.

LITE opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Lumentum has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,564,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

