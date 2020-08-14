Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,832.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%.

NASDAQ LUMO traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.51. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53.

LUMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumos Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

