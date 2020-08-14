Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2020

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,098. The company has a market capitalization of $642.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.95. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGIC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magic Software Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

