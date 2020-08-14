Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

TKAYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Man Wah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Man Wah in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TKAYY stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $11.90. 22,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,983. Man Wah has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72.

About Man Wah

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It offers consumers with a variety of food choice. The company also provides its proprietary restaurant delivery services for restaurants that do not deliver themselves.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Analyst Recommendations for Man Wah (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit