Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

TKAYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Man Wah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Man Wah in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TKAYY stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $11.90. 22,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,983. Man Wah has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72.

