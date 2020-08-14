Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $89.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.04.

Marriott International stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.97. 39,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,179. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average of $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,808,000 after purchasing an additional 931,386 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 47,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after acquiring an additional 64,601 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

