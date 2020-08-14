Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 21.01%.

Shares of MMX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,147. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $566.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.32 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maverix Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Maverix Metals from $7.90 to $7.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

