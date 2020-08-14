Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 21.01%.

Shares of MMX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,147. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $566.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.32 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maverix Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Maverix Metals from $7.90 to $7.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Earnings History for Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit