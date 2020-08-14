Maxim Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWO. ValuEngine lowered Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.89.

TWO traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 54,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,957. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 38.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

