Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Issues Earnings Results

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.

Meredith stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.06. 23,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Meredith has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

