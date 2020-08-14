Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.

Shares of NYSE:MDP traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. Meredith has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $770.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDP shares. Benchmark cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

