Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTRAF. CIBC raised their target price on Metro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Metro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Metro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of MTRAF traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575. Metro has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

