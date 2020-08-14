Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MTRAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Metro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Metro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.50.

Get Metro alerts:

OTCMKTS MTRAF traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $44.66. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575. Metro has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.