Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 10,078 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $237,000. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 155.7% in the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $86,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,446. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.56. The company had a trading volume of 607,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $278.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.03 and its 200-day moving average is $209.80. The company has a market capitalization of $744.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.