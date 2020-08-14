Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 18,010 Shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,353,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,107,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 130,231 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 593,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BBN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.19. 9,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,137. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

About Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

