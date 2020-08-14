Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,684,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,228,000 after purchasing an additional 361,099 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 18,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $1,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,120,032. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

