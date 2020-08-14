Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,310,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,743,000 after buying an additional 33,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,803. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

