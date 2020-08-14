Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,803 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 466.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $9,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,736. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $192.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.41 and a 200 day moving average of $162.32.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.