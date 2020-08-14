Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 76,047 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $112,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.03.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $15.72. 1,259,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,635,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

