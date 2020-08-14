Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 80.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 102,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 45,876 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 103.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 25.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 10.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.55.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $110.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,016. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.94, a PEG ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,493,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $41,618.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.