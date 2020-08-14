Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 426,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after buying an additional 201,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNKN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.39.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DNKN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.67. 22,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,135. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

