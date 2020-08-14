Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 617 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,777,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,800,000 after buying an additional 228,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,337,000 after purchasing an additional 957,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,569,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,319,000 after purchasing an additional 130,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,284,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 928,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,704,000 after purchasing an additional 83,598 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKG traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.65. 14,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,792. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.58.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

