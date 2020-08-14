Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,733 Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $803,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,264,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,235,000 after buying an additional 149,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $356,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,566,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,454,573.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,835. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144,813. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.64 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

