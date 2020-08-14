Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. 654,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,417,100. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

