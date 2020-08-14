Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,220,000 after buying an additional 2,644,292 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,806,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,100,000 after acquiring an additional 48,878 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 55.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,555,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,570,000 after acquiring an additional 553,721 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,545,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after buying an additional 17,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 37.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,014,000 after buying an additional 315,627 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

TRI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,704. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.48. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

