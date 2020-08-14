Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 167,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 93,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.98. The stock had a trading volume of 43,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,491. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $225.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

