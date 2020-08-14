Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 117,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,048. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,871,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,301 shares of company stock valued at $13,064,975. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

