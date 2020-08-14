Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,719 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.56.

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $482.32. The stock had a trading volume of 128,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,837 shares of company stock valued at $116,008,434. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

