Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 911,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,823,000 after acquiring an additional 77,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after acquiring an additional 63,909 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 78.2% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 367,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 161,444 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In related news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,736.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.39. 20,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,649. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.