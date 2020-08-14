Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 342.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 532.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 41.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 595,090 shares of company stock valued at $187,875,441. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.43. 57,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,125. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $335.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.87. The stock has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.