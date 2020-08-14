Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $12.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,503.70. 67,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,925. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,489.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,377.91. The stock has a market cap of $1,025.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

