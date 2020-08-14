Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $1.33 Million in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.66. The company had a trading volume of 74,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,725. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

