Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.68. 57,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.41. The company has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,199,352.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,132,563 shares in the company, valued at $18,858,084,615.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

