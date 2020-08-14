Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,034 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 454.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. 71,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.43. STMicroelectronics NV has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

