Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 830,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABEV. TheStreet raised AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.70.

NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.45. 598,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,188,652. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02. AMBEV S A/S has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

