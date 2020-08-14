Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 21,807 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 286.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $48,000. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303,052. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Cfra upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.87.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.