Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded up $2.54 on Friday, reaching $212.77. The company had a trading volume of 37,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.53 and its 200-day moving average is $162.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

