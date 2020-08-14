Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 2,048 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after purchasing an additional 167,148 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 206,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 63,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,034,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the period.

ICF stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.01. The stock had a trading volume of 66,081 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.57.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

