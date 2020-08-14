Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,450,000 after purchasing an additional 356,163 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,941,000 after acquiring an additional 68,555 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,423,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,716,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29,652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 275,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,123,000 after acquiring an additional 274,882 shares during the period.

Shares of DIA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.24. 140,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,449,616. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $295.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.53.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

