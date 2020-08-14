Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,784 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 1st quarter worth $25,811,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 1st quarter worth $12,214,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 1st quarter worth $11,460,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,723,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,661,000 after acquiring an additional 896,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 1st quarter worth $6,360,000.

Shares of NYSE RQI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. 87,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,487. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

