MKM Partners Increases Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $4.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,005,827. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 378.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,036,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after buying an additional 11,102,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after buying an additional 6,691,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 792.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 3,673,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,595,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

